These are the 10 most affordable beach towns

Homebuyers on a budget who are craving a plot of land by the water would benefit from house-hunting in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The oceanside town topped Realtor.com's list of the top-ten most affordable beach towns for homebuyers in 2021.

In fact, there are a handful of spots for affordable ocean-area escapes, consumers just need to make sure to house hunt in the right area, according to the real estate listing website.

However, another obstacle will be the fierce competition to snag the plot of land, especially as consumers continually look for more outdoor space – even with the world shifting back to pre-pandemic times.

"Additional square footage, flexible space that can be reconfigured as a family’s needs change, and outdoor living areas have really risen in importance," Realtor.com senior economist George Ratiu said.

To compile the list, Realtor.com factored in what towns offered a plethora of ocean access coupled with fun things to do and affordable prices. What experts discovered is that the majority of the list is comprised of spots alongside the East Coast "with a few notable exceptions."

Currently, the median home list price in Atlantic City is about $145,050. And although it tops Realtor.com's list right now, the price of homes in the area have already jumped during the first quarter of 2021, about 34%, compared with last year, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Coming in right behind Atlantic City is Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where the median home list price is about $237,050. Clocking in at number three is Daytona Beach, Florida, where residents not only have lower-than-average real estate taxes but also no state income tax. The median list price for homes in the area sits at about $239,050.

Here are the top 10 most affordable ocean-area spots:

Atlantic City, New Jersey Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Daytona Beach, Florida Rockland, Maine Swansboro, North Carolina Chincoteague Island, Virginia Long Beach, Washington Matagorda, Texas Grand Isle, Louisiana Dennis Port, Massachussetts

To determine affordability, Realtor.com looked at the median home list prices of more than 1,300 towns located on America’s coastlines from May 2020 through April 2021.