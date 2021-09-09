Zeldin says if Manchin, Sinema 'hold the line' on $3.5T bill, ‘votes just aren’t there’

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-NY, discusses the division within the Democratic Party as they attempt to band together to push Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan, arguing if Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and others "hold the line, the votes just aren't there."

REP. LEE ZELDIN: Republicans are pretty united against the $3.5 trillion dollar bill altogether. The question for the Democrats is whether or not they could put together the votes to get anything done.

PSAKI VS PELOSI: WHITE HOUSE SAYS $3.5T PACKAGE 'WILL BE PAID FOR,' SPEAKER SUGGESTS OTHERWISE

As you've pointed out pretty well on your program, you have a lot of proposals here to generate more revenue. The high profile items, including increases on the corporate tax rate, increasing the individual tax rate, going after U.S. companies with foreign earnings, and whether or not the Democrats, the end of the day, can put together the votes to get something done. It's tough with a 50-50 Senate. And if Joe Manchin and Sinema others want to hold the line, the votes just aren't there.

Right now, the House Democratic caucus is split. You have most of the far-left elements insisting that in order for them to vote for the $1.5 trillion dollar bill, it has to be tied to the $3.5 trillion dollar bill. And then you have a few moderate holdouts insisting that the $1.5 trillion dollar bill will be brought up separately.

