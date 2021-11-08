Youngkin donated over 40% of his income to charity over 5 years, tax returns show

Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin donated tens of millions of dollars, or more than 40% of his income, over the last five tax years to charities, according to a review of his tax return summaries.

The Youngkin campaign released summaries of the former Carlyle Group executive's tax returns over the last five tax years, The Washington Post reported over the weekend.

REPUBLICAN YOUNGKIN SAYS WINNING VIRGINIA GOVERNOR RACE REFLECTS IMPORTANCE OF ‘KITCHEN TABLE ISSUES’

According to the disclosures , Youngkin made $127 million over the past five years.

Of his haul, $52.6 million went to charity and $18 million to taxes.

Additionally, last year Youngkin made $39.8 million, with almost $15 million going to charity and $6.8 million paid in federal income taxes.

The Post reported that the Youngkin campaign did not disclose which charities the governor-elect had given to and did not give the outlet copies of Youngkin’s full tax filings.

The Youngkin campaign also disclosed that 44% of the governor-elect’s charitable giving went to the Phos Foundation, a religious nonprofit he and his wife founded.

Youngkin and his wife gave around $23 million between 2016 and 2018, according to IRS filings .

"The family’s extensive charitable giving extends to many charitable organizations that they did not found," Youngkin’s campaign said in a statement to the publication.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Youngkin defeated former Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe for the Virginia governor’s mansion in an upset that saw a Republican sweep of Virginia’s top three executive spots.