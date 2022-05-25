Rep. Young Kim warns House Democrat bill on energy is 'socialism'

During an interview on "Varney & Co." Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., warned that the House Democrats' energy bill would implement socialist policies and price controls.

REP. YOUNG KIM: The crazy thing is the House Democrats blocked the bill to promote U.S. energy six times, and instead they put a bill to implement socialist price controls like they did in Venezuela.

We tried this in the 1970s, and it led to record-high inflation and the Biden and the Democrat policy will only make this problem worse. This is not the way to lower prices or hold companies accountable, and it doesn't help our economy. It's socialism. So our plan is to be energy independent in America. We need to unleash American energy and increase production here, so we can lower gas prices, protect our energy independence. We can produce cleaner energy, right here in America.

