Yellen: 'A growing China that plays by international rules' is 'good for the US'

Chinese growth on the world stage is good for the United States as long as the ruling Communist Party "plays by international rules," Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said this week.

Yellen made the comments Friday during an interview with Bloomberg TV in Niigata, Japan.

"We seek a healthy economic relationship with China, one that fosters growth and innovation in both countries," Yellen told the outlet. "A growing China that plays by international rules is good for the United States and the world."

The secretary called the economic benefits of competition between the two world powers desirable but only if kept "sustainable" through cooperation.

"Both countries can benefit from healthy competition in the economic sphere. But healthy economic competition — where both sides benefit — is only sustainable if that competition is fair," Yellen said.

Yellen was in Niigata for a meeting of financial leaders representing the Group of Seven, an informal coalition of the world's most economically powerful nations.

In the same interview, the Treasury Department chief was asked if she has met with her newest Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng.

"I haven’t had contact yet with my new counterpart," she said. "I expect to travel there. I can’t tell you what the date is. We have a number of senior American officials that are likely to go, and we need to sequence them appropriately."