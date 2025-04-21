Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

World Economic Forum
Published

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab steps down from globalist body's board

The WEF hosts the annual Davos meeting, attended by high-power figures from abound the globe

President Trump asks Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and other financial institutions to not debank conservative clients over politics.

President Trump addresses debanking at Davos

President Trump asks Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and other financial institutions to not debank conservative clients over politics.

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab, who recently turned 87, has stepped down from the organization's board of trustees.

"Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect," Schwab told the board, according to a WEF news release.

The WEF's board of trustees includes notable figures such as former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, a Democrat who served alongside President Bill Clinton, and Larry Fink, chair and chief executive officer of investing firm BlackRock.

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab speaking at a conference

World Economic Forum founder and chairman Klaus Schwab attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Jan. 21, 2025. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

"At an extraordinary Board meeting on 20 April, the Board of Trustees took note of the resignation of Klaus Schwab," the news release noted.

The organization is behind the annual Davos meeting, which draws high-profile political, business, and academic leaders from around the world.

ClimateDepot.com executive editor Marc Morano joins 'The Bottom Line' to dissect President Donald Trump's appearance at the World Economic Forum and his climate policies.

Trump refusing to ‘embrace' the climate agenda is the ‘greatest perplexing moment’ for World Economic Forum, says Marc Morano

ClimateDepot.com executive editor Marc Morano joins ‘The Bottom Line’ to dissect President Donald Trump’s appearance at the World Economic Forum and his climate policies.

Shortly after taking office earlier this year, President Donald Trump delivered remarks remotely to the WEF gathering. 

During the event, when responding to a question from Brian Moynihan, chair of the board and CEO of Bank of America, Trump said, "You've done a fantastic job, but I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives, because many conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank, and that included a place called Bank of America."

The WEF had announced last year: "By January 2025, Klaus Schwab will transition from Executive Chairman to Chairman of the Board of Trustees."

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow discusses President Donald Trump's desire to end wars and create a strong economy on 'Kudlow.'

Larry Kudlow: Trump talks 'America first' to the Davos globalists

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow discusses President Donald Trump's desire to end wars and create a strong economy on 'Kudlow.'

The WEF's website states that the organization "engages political, business, academic, civil society and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas."