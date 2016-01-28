Wisconsin Top Court Upholds Anti-Union Law

The Wisconsin Supreme Court Tuesday said a controversial measure that curbs the collective bargaining rights of public workers can take effect.

The high court overturned a lower court ruling that Republican lawmakers had violated the state's open meetings law when they passed the measure.

The law eliminates most collective bargaining rights for public workers and requires them to pay more for pensions and health coverage.

It was passed by the Republican-controlled legislature and signed by Republican Governor Scott Walker in March despite massive public protests.