Wisconsin lawmakers advance bill banning COVID-19 vaccine passports

Lawmakers in Wisconsin advanced a bill this week that would prohibit any public or private entity in the state from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The bill was backed by state Republicans with proponents arguing that residents have a right to keep their medical decisions private.

Some have also argued that the passports would force individuals to get vaccinated just so they could resume their routine activities.

Violating the law would potentially result in fines of up to $500 or up to 30 days in prison.

Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement that the legislation ensures "residents of Wisconsin would not lose their right to privacy or be discriminated against via vaccine passports."

The legislation still requires approval by the state Senate and the official green light from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has signaled he would not sign the bill if it arrives at his desk, as reported by several local news outlets.

"I think it's a reasonable request of a business to make those requests," Evers said earlier this month, as reported by WISN, the ABC affiliated TV station in Milwaukee. "If you're a healthcare institution, you may want to ask those questions. Certainly, Lawrence University is already out in front of this – asking, requiring students and therefore asking them to show proof."

A handful of states have banned vaccine passports as a prospective way to keep a lid on virus cases, including Florida, Georgia, Idaho and Texas.