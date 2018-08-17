Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Harley-Davidson: 'I don't want a boycott'

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker told FOX Business that he is not in favor of President Trump’s call for a boycott of Harley-Davidson.

“I want Harley-Davidson to succeed. I’m a Harley rider myself,” the Republican Governor said during an interview on “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” on Friday. “I don't want a boycott.”

Harley-Davidson announced plans to move some production of motorcycles out of the U.S. after the European Union imposed tariffs on imported U.S. bikes in retaliation to Trump’s tariffs on European steel and aluminum earlier in June.

The president responded to the company’s plans to move production overseas via Twitter by endorsing a boycott of the American motorcycle manufacturer.

“Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better.”

In July, Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson said it expects new tariffs to cost the company as much as $100 million annually.

Walker said he has spoken with the president, Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and is urging the administration to adopt the elimination of tariffs to help other manufacturers and farmers succeed in Wisconsin.

“If we have no tariffs with our trading partners, Harley-Davidson, manufacturers, farmers and others across the state and across the country can compete,” he said.

The Wisconsin governor plans on rolling into Milwaukee on his Harley for Harley-Davidson’s 115th anniversary on Labor Day weekend.

“I will be out there for the 115th anniversary,” Walker said. “I have a 100th anniversary [Harley-Davidson] Road King myself.”

Harley-Davidson was founded in 1903 and employs more than 6,000 people worldwide.