Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

China Tariffs

US-China 'fine tuning' trade deal: Wilbur Ross

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is optimistic on the state of the trade talks

By FOXBusiness
close
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross joins FOX Business to discuss how the U.S.-China trade talks are progressing and says trade negotiators are not discouraged by China reneging on some previous agreements, such as farm purchases.video

Wilbur Ross: ‘We are optimistic’ on US-China negotiations

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross joins FOX Business to discuss how the U.S.-China trade talks are progressing and says trade negotiators are not discouraged by China reneging on some previous agreements, such as farm purchases.

With the state of U.S.- China trade talks fluid day by day, United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross described the negotiating process right now as in the "fine-tuning" stage.

Continue Reading Below

"Clearly, we think there's some hope. We are optimistic we can get something done," Ross told FOX Business' Lou Dobbs.

He also stressed that when it comes to negotiating with China, it knows President Trump "means what he says and he says what he means," adding that Trump is "OK either way" if a deal doesn't come together.

TRUMP THROWS DOWN THE GAUNTLET, WON'T BUDGE ON CHINA'S BIG DEMAND

Ross reiterated earlier comments by Trump, who on Tuesday made as much clear: If the trade deal with China doesn't happen, it's OK with him.

"China's got to make a deal that I like, if they don't, that's it," Trump said during a cabinet meeting.

"He likes the tariffs we're collecting. It hasn't hurt import prices -- they're actually down from a year ago -- it hasn't hurt consumer spending, so it doesn't bother us."

- Wilbur Ross, United States Secretary of Commerce
President Trump talks about making a deal with China, saying he's 'very happy with China right now.'Video

Ross admitted the papering of the deal is very important because it means the details were nailed down, but he cautioned people from prejudging the deal while it's still being worked on.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"If our negotiators felt there was no hope, they would have stopped," Ross said.

If no trade deal is agreed upon, Trump will go forward with the scheduled Dec. 15 tariffs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE