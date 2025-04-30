Who’s investing in America? 23 big companies that just promised billions under Trump

At a special White House event marking his first 100 days back in office, President Donald Trump welcomed some of the world’s top business leaders to highlight their major new investments in the United States.

Trump said more than $8 trillion has been pledged since the election, calling it one of the strongest private sector responses in U.S. history.

He praised the companies for bringing jobs and manufacturing back to America, and emphasized themes like "Made in the USA," lower taxes, tariffs, energy expansion, and AI innovation.



1. Hyundai, represented by José Muñoz, is investing $21 billion, including $5.8 billion for a new steel plant in Louisiana that will create at least 1,500 jobs. Trump described it as "a beauty" and applauded Hyundai for building in America.

2. CMA CGM, led by Rodolphe Saadé, will spend $20 billion on ports, shipping, and logistics infrastructure, including a new air cargo hub in Chicago. This investment is expected to create 10,000 jobs and support the U.S. shipping industry.

3. Toyota, with Ted Ogawa in attendance, is putting $88 million into expanding hybrid vehicle production at its West Virginia factory. Trump noted he’d visited the facility and called it "fantastic."

4. Anduril, led by Brian Schimpf, is investing $1 billion in a new drone and defense technology facility in Ohio. The plant will focus on autonomous weapons systems and add thousands of jobs over time.

5. Amazon, represented by Doug Herrington, is investing $4 billion this year, with more expected, focused on logistics and cloud infrastructure across the U.S.

6. Venture Global, headed by Mike Sabel, is putting $18 billion into liquefied natural gas expansion in Louisiana, supporting U.S. energy independence.

7. Siemens USA, under Barbara Humpton, is investing $285 million to grow advanced manufacturing operations and create nearly 1,000 skilled jobs.

8. Pratt Industries, led by Anthony Pratt, has committed $5 billion to expand its American recycling and packaging facilities, creating thousands of jobs in several states.



9. Chobani, founded by Hamdi Ulukaya, is investing $1.7 billion, including $1.2 billion for a new dairy plant in New York. Trump joked the U.S. might start exporting yogurt thanks to Chobani’s growth.

10. Bel Brands USA, led by Yvonne Gerard, is putting $350 million into expanding cheese and snack production. After this, all Babybel cheeses sold in the U.S. will be made with American milk.



11. Schneider Electric, represented by Aamir Paul, is investing $700 million into U.S. energy infrastructure. It is the largest investment in the company’s 135-year history.

12. Johnson & Johnson, under CEO Joaquin Duato, will invest $55 billion in new manufacturing and technology upgrades across the country.

13. Eli Lilly, led by David Ricks, is putting $27 billion into expanding domestic pharmaceutical production and new facilities.

14. Novartis, represented by CEO Vas Narasimhan, plans to invest $23 billion in building or expanding 10 drug manufacturing facilities in the U.S.

15. Genentech, part of the Roche Group and led by Ashley Magargee, announced a massive $50 billion commitment to biotech manufacturing and research.

16. AbbVie, with Rob Michael at the helm, is investing $10 billion to build four new pharmaceutical plants across the U.S.

17. Thermo Fisher Scientific, led by Marc Casper, is expanding its operations with a $2 billion investment into medical supply and diagnostics manufacturing.

18. Merck, under Rob Davis, will spend $9 billion to grow its domestic vaccine and drug production capacity.

19. Abbott Laboratories, led by Robert Ford, is investing $500 million to improve facilities in Illinois and Texas, especially for diagnostics and medical devices.

20. IBM, with Arvind Krishna as CEO, announced a $150 billion investment to grow U.S. research, chip development, and AI technology.

21. GE Aerospace, led by Larry Culp, is putting $1 billion into factories across 16 states to build jet engines for both commercial and military aircraft. Trump praised the company’s leadership in aerospace innovation.

22. SoftBank, led by Masayoshi Son, is partnering with Oracle and OpenAI on a total $700 billion investment in AI infrastructure in the U.S. This includes the largest private sector project in American history to support the development of advanced computing.

23. Apple, represented by CEO Tim Cook, is investing $500 billion to build factories and expand operations across seven or eight U.S. states. Trump noted this was a major shift for Apple, which previously concentrated production overseas.

Throughout the event, Trump said these investments prove that his administration’s approach is working.

He pointed to policies like tariffs on imports, a new 15% tax rate for companies that manufacture in the U.S., and reduced regulations as key reasons companies are coming back. He also offered companies the chance to build their own power plants to avoid strain on outdated grids, especially in states like California.

Trump closed by saying, "This is just the beginning. We are rebuilding America from the ground up." He invited the CEOs to visit the Oval Office — or, as he joked, to go home and "count your money."