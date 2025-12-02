White House unveils 'Trump accounts' for children with $6.25B Dell investment

President Donald Trump unveiled a sweeping new savings initiative for children, dubbed "Trump accounts," and welcomed a multi-billion-dollar pledge from Michael and Susan Dell, the program’s first major infusion of private funding.

Trump called the investment from the Dell family an "amazing act" and said he would also make a donation to the savings program.

Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, and his wife, Susan, announced on X on Tuesday that they will invest $6.25 billion. The couple, who attended a White House ceremony with Trump, said the decision was an easy one.

"These investment accounts are simple, secure, and structured to grow in value through market returns over time. At age 18, these young Americans can have a financial foundation for continued education, job training, home ownership, or future savings. It’s a simple yet very powerful idea," the couple wrote in a statement.

"The One Big Beautiful Bill’s Trump Accounts are a revolutionary investment by the federal government into the next generation of American children," White House spokesman Kush Desai told Fox News Digital.

"It’s also President Trump’s call to action for American businesses and philanthropists to do their part, too – Michael and Susan Dell’s $6 billion investment into America’s children is the first of many announcements to come for America’s children."

The new savings program, tucked into the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and signed into law by Trump on July 4, provides every child born between Jan. 1, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2028 with a one-time $1,000 government deposit at birth. Families are eligible to open an account once their child has a Social Security number, and the money must remain untouched until the child reaches age 18.

Parents and other relatives can contribute up to $5,000 each year, with the limit subject to possible inflation adjustments after 2027.

And those contributions can add up quickly.

Treasury estimates indicate that the "Trump accounts" could accumulate into a seven-figure balance by early adulthood if families maximize contributions and allow the funds to grow.

A fully funded account could reach as much as $1.9 million by age 28, according to the Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis. Even at the lower end of projected returns, the savings account could still yield nearly $600,000 over the same period.