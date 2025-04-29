White House threatens to veto Senate resolution terminating 'Liberation Day' Trump tariffs

President Donald Trump will veto a Senate resolution aimed at ending his global tariffs, even though the measure has bipartisan support. The White House warned several lawmakers in a letter sent to congressional offices. Senators Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., are supporting the resolution.

Paul, who has been a fierce critic of Trump’s tariffs, recently told the Wall Street Journal that he is "not alone" in his skepticism of the administration’s tariff policies. He also noted that "millions of investors who are self-interested have misgivings about tariffs."

The administration reportedly wrote in its warning to lawmakers that it "strongly opposes S.J. Res. 49," which would end the national emergency declared by Trump on April 2, 2025, to impose global tariffs. Trump announced a host of sweeping tariffs on "Liberation Day," targeting countries around the world.

In a Statement of Administration Policy (SAP) from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the administration reportedly wrote that S.J. Res. 49 would block Trump from addressing "unusual and extraordinary threats to national security and economic stability."

"There can be no doubt that S.J. Res. 49 — if passed — would undermine U.S. national and economic security," the administration reportedly wrote. "If S.J. Res. 49 were presented to the president, he would veto it."

Earlier this month, the Trump White House threatened to veto another piece of bipartisan legislation aimed at increasing Congress’ role in tariff policy. The Trade Review Act of 2025, which was backed by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, would have mandated congressional approval for unilateral tariffs.

The Trump White House has fiercely defended its tariff policies, saying they would bring manufacturing back home and improve the lives of everyday Americans. In a proclamation released on April 26 in honor of World Intellectual Property Day, the White House declared that tariffs would help protect American IP.