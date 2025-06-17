White House confirms new 90-day extension of reprieve on TikTok ban: 'Up and running'

President Donald Trump will sign a new executive order this week granting TikTok another 90-day reprieve from a pending U.S. ban, the White House confirmed Tuesday.



It's the third extension since Trump took office in January.

"President Trump will sign an additional executive order this week to keep TikTok up and running," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.



"As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark. This extension will last 90 days, which the administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure."

This move adds to the ongoing saga surrounding TikTok, the popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance.

The White House continues to cite national security concerns over potential Chinese government access to U.S. user data.



The delay is technically at odds with a law passed in April 2024, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which mandated that ByteDance divest its U.S. TikTok operations by Jan. 19, 2025.

The law permitted only one 90-day extension, which the Trump administration already granted earlier this year. This week’s order represents a second extension beyond that legal window.

TikTok has yet to announce a buyer for its U.S. business, according to Reuters. Sale negotiations reportedly stalled in April after the administration’s announcement of new tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting China to withhold necessary regulatory approvals.

The extension pushes TikTok’s next deadline to mid-September.



President Trump boasts a TikTok following of over 15 million.