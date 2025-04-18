Trump hints end of tariff spat with China may be in sight, says TikTok deal must wait

President Donald Trump hinted Thursday evening that there is a potential end in sight to the back-and-forth tariff hikes between the U.S. and China as well as a possible deal on the horizon for the fate of TikTok.

When speaking with reporters at the White House, Trump said officials believed to be representing the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, had sought to start talks.

Trump said he was reluctant to continue ratcheting up the tariffs on China because it would do nothing but stall a trade deal between the two superpowers.

Trump even suggested he might be open to lowering the tariffs.

"At a certain point, I don’t want them to go higher because at a certain point you make it where people don’t buy. "So I may not want to go higher, or I may not want to even go up to that level," Trump said. "I may want to go to less because, you know, you want people to buy."

He stated that he has a good relationship with Xi and that he did not plan on changing that.

"I have a very good relationship with President Xi, and I think it’s going to continue. And I would say they have reached out a number of times," Trump said.

Trump, who has extended the legal deadline for the China-based ByteDance several times, also spoke about the possibility of a deal that would include trade concessions and the sale of TikTok’s U.S. assets.

"Well, we have a deal for TikTok, but it’ll be subject to China, so we’ll just delay the deal till this thing works out," he said.

In the past, he has discussed that the tariff battle had possibly stalled previous attempts to sell off TikTok and keep it operating in the US.

"I think it’s a good deal for China," Trump said. "TikTok is good for China. And I think they’d like to see us do a deal, especially the deal that we have pretty much done with some of the best companies in the world."

