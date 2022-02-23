White House claims sanctions against Russia 'will not have an impact' on Americans

The White House claimed the sanctions levied against Moscow this week "will not have an impact" on Americans amid the ongoing turmoil in Europe between Russia and Ukraine and the potential for higher energy prices in the United States.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the sanctions would impact the Russian "elite," including those in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "inner circle."

"The sanctions that we announced yesterday will not have an impact on the American people," Psaki said. "They will have an impact on the Russian elite, on financial institutions, on individuals who are trying to use those institutions to engage with Western banks, including President Putin and his inner circle."

"What we're seeing in the markets is an anticipation for a further invasion by Putin. And what we're trying to do and focus on is, take every step we can, working around the world with our counterparts and partners to minimize the impact on the global energy market," she added. "But there is not an impact from the sanctions we've announced on the American public. It really depends, in part, on what Putin does in many regards."

Asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy "how high" American gasoline prices have the potential to reach amid the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, Psaki reiterated that Putin's actions will be a determining force.

"What the president is focused on and is working on is taking every step we can to communicate with, coordinate with, engage with, big global suppliers around the world to minimize the impact on the energy markets," she said.

Referencing California fuel prices, which are averaging nearly $5 a gallon, Doocy asked Psaki whether Americans should expect that type of price.

"I think as you heard the president say last week, standing up for our values is not without cost," she said. "What we're trying to do is minimize that cost, so I don't have a prediction of it right now because we're trying to minimize the impact on the global energy markets."

Psaki had said Tuesday that Americans should expect higher energy costs.

"That's what we want the American public to be aware is a possibility," she said.

Speaking from the White House this week, deputy national security adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh expressed optimism that gasoline prices will decline over time.

"There are actions [energy consuming nations] can take with their strategic reserves, there are actions energy producers can take in terms of their spare capacity," Singh told reporters.

President Biden on Tuesday announced new sanctions against Russia , pointing to "the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. " He authorized additional U.S. forces to the region but maintained that the United States has "no intention" of fighting Russia.

Several members of Congress, including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as well as financial experts, have warned the impending war between Russia and Ukraine could have a negative impact on Americans’ bottom line .

"We're seeing companies across this country battening down the hatches because they're expecting cyberattacks to hit our private businesses, to hit individuals," National Taxpayers Union Executive Vice President Brandon Arnold said on " Mornings with Maria " Wednesday. "It's an enormous threat."

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Kristen Altus contributed to this article.