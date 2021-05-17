White House says Biden to release tax returns 'soon'

The White House plans to release President Biden's tax returns "soon," press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, resuming a tradition that stopped under former President Donald Trump.

"We will be soon releasing, as we believe is the transparent approach and what the public expects, the tax returns of the president," Psaki told reporters. "I’ll have to double-check on the vice president, but I would expect those will be out soon."

Trump refused to make his tax returns public while in office, breaking a modern-day precedent set by other presidents over the past four decades.

Biden released his 2019 tax return in September while campaigning for president, which showed that he and first lady Jill Biden had paid nearly $300,000 in taxes and had an adjusted gross income of $985,000.

He had previously released his returns from earlier years, which showed that Biden enjoyed a stream of wealth once leaving office, making millions of dollars mainly from lucrative book deals.

Biden's federal tax return for 2016 shows his adjusted gross income was close to $400,000 in his last year in office. His 2017 tax return shows his income soared to more than $11 million; in 2018, he earned about $4.6 million.