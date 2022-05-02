Whitaker rips DHS Sec Mayorkas' lackluster leadership on border: 'He just doesn't seem serious'

Former U.S. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker slammed DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' lack of leadership over the southern border, arguing the homeland security chief "doesn’t seem serious" as the border crisis intensifies under the Biden administration.



MATTHEW WHITAKER: When he [Alejandro Mayorkas] says yesterday on Fox News Sunday with Bret Baier that they have operational control of the southern border, you know, he did not mention that most of that is being done by the state of Texas at the expense of the Texas state taxpayers. ...He [Mayorkas] just doesn't seem serious about this and about the process and the magnet that his lack of enforcement by DHS at the southern border is causing for illegal immigrants to come across. This is the most frustrating thing for me is, you know, leadership matters.

