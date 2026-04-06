Where gas prices are rising the fastest as Trump’s Iran deadline looms

As President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz looms, gas prices are continuing to climb nationwide as the conflict drives up crude oil costs.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, is one of the world’s most critical energy choke points.

Fuel costs are rising as Trump issued a profanity-laced warning to Iran , giving the regime until Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET to allow vessels through the key waterway – or face strikes on its critical infrastructure.

WHY THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ MATTERS AS TRUMP ISSUES FRESH ULTIMATUM TO IRAN

The national average now stands at $4.13 per gallon, up about 89 cents from a month ago, according to AAA. Costs are climbing across nearly every region, with some states already well above the U.S. average.

On the West Coast, drivers are seeing the highest costs, with prices reaching $5.93 per gallon in California and $5.39 in Washington.



Meanwhile, on the East Coast, gas prices have surpassed $4 in several areas, including $4.28 in Washington, D.C., and $4.10 in New York.

SAN FRANCISCO BECOMES FIRST US CITY WHERE DIESEL PRICES TOP $8 A GALLON

In the Midwest, Illinois stands out at $4.36 per gallon, while much of the region remains in the mid-$3 range. Southern states remain comparatively cheaper, though prices are rising there as well. Texas and Alabama are averaging $3.84, while Florida is higher at $4.18.

Diesel has climbed to $5.64, up about $1.13 over the past month. As a key fuel for freight, shipping and public transportation, it is especially sensitive to supply disruptions.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In San Francisco , prices have surged even higher. For the first time on record, average diesel costs have surpassed $8 per gallon, according to new data from GasBuddy – marking an unprecedented milestone for any U.S. city.

The surge underscores the broader economic risks tied to the standoff, as uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz continues to weigh on energy markets.