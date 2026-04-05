San Francisco becomes first US city where diesel prices top $8 a gallon

For the first time on record, average diesel prices in San Francisco have surged past $8 per gallon, according to new data from GasBuddy—marking an unprecedented milestone for any U.S. city.

The jump comes as the war with Iran pushes global oil prices higher, underscoring the volatility in fuel markets and how California-specific factors—like stricter regulations, higher taxes and limited supply—can drive prices well above the national average.

San Francisco has long had some of the highest fuel costs in the country, but crossing the $8 threshold for diesel represents a new benchmark—even for a state accustomed to elevated energy prices.

BUYING A HOME JUST GOT MORE EXPENSIVE AS THE IRAN WAR DRIVES UP MORTGAGE RATES

Diesel, which powers much of the nation’s freight, shipping and public transportation systems, is especially sensitive to refining capacity and global supply disruptions.

The surge is expected to ripple beyond the Bay Area. Higher diesel costs often translate into increased transportation and shipping expenses, which can ultimately push up prices for goods and services nationwide.

Meanwhile, gas prices are rising across nearly every region, with some states already well above the national average.

As of April 5, the national average for regular gasoline stood at $4.11 per gallon, according to AAA – up 86 cents from a month earlier. On the West Coast, drivers are seeing the highest costs, with prices reaching $5.92 per gallon in California and $5.37 in Washington.

MAPPED: WHERE GAS PRICES ARE RISING THE FASTEST FROM THE IRAN CONFLICT

On the East Coast, gas prices are exceeding $4 in several areas, including $4.27 in Washington, D.C., and $4.06 in New York.

In the Midwest, Illinois stands out at $4.29 per gallon, while much of the region remains in the mid-$3 range. Southern states remain cheaper overall, though prices are rising. Texas averages about $3.82 and South Carolina at $3.82, while Florida is higher at $4.20.

President Donald Trump on Sunday directed a profanity-laced message to Iran, saying the U.S. will target the regime's power plants and bridges this week if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

The Strait of Hormuz, a waterway between Iran , the United Arab Emirates and Oman, is a critical energy choke point.

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"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," Trump's post read . "There will be nothing like it!!!"

"Open the F----- Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" read Trump's message to Iran's leaders. "Praise be to Allah."

While prices may fluctuate in the coming weeks, the milestone signals how vulnerable fuel markets remain to supply shocks—and how quickly costs can climb to historic levels.