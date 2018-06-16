What’s on tap for the outgoing Maine governor?

Paul LePage’s time as Maine’s governor may be coming to an end this year, but that doesn’t mean his political career is over.

During an interview with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Saturday, LePage, a Republican, hinted that he may end up trading in the Maine governor’s mansion for the White House.

“We’re looking at some options there,” he said. “[Trump has] made some overtures that I may be asked to do certain things.”

LePage declined to specify what positions, exactly, he was discussing with President Trump but said it would probably not be within the president’s cabinet. And don’t look for him anytime soon: LePage, along with his wife, plans to take the winter off before heading back into the political fray.

“I just really don’t want to be in Washington all the time, but we’ll see,” he said.

Prior to serving out his eight-year tenure as Maine’s governor, LePage served as a city councilor in Waterville, Maine, a town with a population less than 17,000, before he was elected mayor.