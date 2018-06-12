What's in the document?

article

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concluded their meeting on Tuesday by signing what was being considered an agreement that acknowledged progress in their talks.

Continue Reading Below

An administration official confirms that in joint text signed by Trump and Kim, the two leaders commit to 'complete denuclearization' of Korean Peninsula .

Other items in the document said the two sides commit to `build a lasting and stable peace regime' on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump and Kim Jong Un commit to establish `new' relations between the U.S. and North Korea.

The two sides commit to recovering POW/MIA remains including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

During the document signing ceremony, Trump called it a "comprehensive document" and that a lot of goodwill went into the work.

Advertisement

Kim was quoted as saying “the world will see a major change” and thanked Trump for making the meeting happen.

This was the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader wowing even Trump’s toughest critics.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders greeted each other with a handshake ahead of the historic one-on-one talks, meeting for the first time at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore.

“Well it was not easy to get here,” Kim Jong Un said. “The past and old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles, but we overcame all of them and are here today” he said.

Trump and Kim met privately for 40 minutes, before they were joined by advisers from both sides including, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and National Security Advisor John Bolton, for expanded talks.