Congress should be investigated for its role in the Steele dossier: Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton says Attorney General William Barr should look into the State Department’s role in the Steele dossier that sought to overthrow Donald Trump’s presidency.

"If AG Barr is going to look at this, he needs to not only look at DOJ, FBI, NSA, CIA, State Department's in the center of the storm when it came to these anti-Trump coup efforts,” Fitton said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Monday.

He continued, “Steele had an in with the State Department going back years even before the 2016 elections. He knew this Jonathan Winer guy going back some time. Winer was helping him out according to the documents we have. And then once the dossier came up, he conveyed that to the senior State Department official Victoria Nuland, then Nuland is obviously talking about that with House Democrats."

"Other documents we have shown, that the State Department was a key area or a key agency in the anti-Trump efforts. Shepherding the dossier not only to the Congress but to the Justice Department even through Steele. You know, we think that Steele has the one dossier, oh no, the State Department was sending its own material separately to Congress," said Fitton

Jonathan Winer is a former Deputy Assistant Secretary State for International Law Enforcement and former Counsel to Sen. John Kerry. Victoria Nuland is former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State.

Fitton is insisting that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., ramp up an invitation into all parties involved in the dossier.

“He should crank up the Judiciary Committee and investigate what went on with this the Democratic controlled Intelligence Committee and I don't say that lightly given the Republicans run the Senate are obviously harassing Trump,” said Fitton.

Christopher Steele has yet to be questioned for his role in the dossier that attempted to overthrow a sitting president. Steele, a former British intelligence officer. was hired and paid for by Fusion GPS amd was also hired by the Perkins Coie law firm who in turn was hired by the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign. Steele has reportedly agreed to meet with U.S authorities in the next few weeks to answer questions about his role in the 2016 presidential election.

“Senator Graham has got to step into the gap here, but quickly on the Democrats. The flack they're throwing up is designed to protect themselves from scrutiny. Forget about investigating the investigators, we need to be investigating Congress about its role in the anti-Trump coup which in my view continues through its abuse of power at the House targeting his IRS forms as confidential IRS data, harassing him generally,” said Fitton.

“The reason they're doing this because they don't want the world to stop and it focus on their misconduct, their political party misconduct in engendering Spygate,” he added.