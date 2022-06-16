Washington DC ranks dead last in economic racial equality: study

A study conducted by a personal finance website ranked Washington, D.C., dead last in the United States in terms of racial equality in the economy.

A survey from Wallethub released this week compared 50 states and the District of Columbia using eight metrics weighing data between White and Black Americans in several areas such as annual income, unemployment rate and homeownership.

"Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most equality," Wallethub said. "We determined the level of equality by subtracting the values attributed to Whites and Blacks for a given metric, using only the most recent available data."

The survey found that the economy of the District of Columbia ranked dead last in racial equality, with a score of 15.25, while Alaska ranked first with a score of 85.36.

Washington, D.C., registered the highest median income gap, the highest labor force participation rate gap, the highest unemployment rate gap, and the highest homeless rate gap, but did register the lowest gap in rates of homeownership.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

New Mexico and Arizona ranked second and third, respectively, with Texas, Florida, Hawaii and South Dakota appearing in the top 10.

California, where legislators have actively pushed for racial equity and established a task force to provide reparations to Black Americans, ranked 21st in the country in terms of racial equality in the economy.

New York, where Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul declared racism a "public health crisis" in 2021, ranked 41st in racial equality in its economy with a score of 59.71.

Several Rust Belt states rounded out the bottom 10 in the list’s rankings including Illinois at 50th, Wisconsin at 49th, Michigan at 46th, and Ohio at 43rd.

John L. Campbell, Class of 1925 professor emeritus at Dartmouth College, told Wallethub that "some progress" has been made on racial equality in the United States, but there is a lot more work to be done.

"Yes, there has been some progress," Campbell said. "But the wealth racial wealth gap remains. Affirmative action and anti-discrimination laws, for instance, in the labor market helped close the racial income gap, which helped reduce the racial wealth gap. But those gaps persist so there is still a long way to go on both counts."