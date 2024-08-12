Walz begins first solo campaign fundraising tour through 5 key states

Kamala Harris’ vice-presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will kick off his first solo campaign tour Tuesday before launching a "fundraising blitz" through five states this week.

His first solo Harris-Walz campaign ticket event will take place on Tuesday. Walz will travel to Los Angeles, California, where he will deliver remarks at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) 2024 convention, according to the campaign.

The event will start at 5 p.m. and is open to pre-credentialed media, the campaign said.

The campaign said Walz, a former union member himself, has a "strong record of standing up for unions and delivering for workers – from joining the picket line and passing the most pro-worker package of laws in Minnesota history, to guaranteeing Minnesota workers paid sick, medical, and family leave."

Afterward, Walz will launch "his first fundraising blitz for the Harris-Walz campaign with five events in five different states over just three days," the campaign said.

Walz’s cross-country swing will begin in California and end in New York, with stops in Colorado, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Besides Walz’s remarks at the AFSCME 46th International Convention in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the campaign seems to be limiting cameras on the vice-presidential candidate, as the rest of the events listed on his schedule for the week will be covered by an "editorial print pooler."

That includes his remarks at a Harris-Walz campaign reception in Newport Beach, California, scheduled for later Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, Walz is scheduled to speak at campaign receptions in Denver, Colorado, and then later in Boston, Massachusetts. The vice-presidential candidate will deliver remarks Thursday at campaign receptions in Newport, Rhode Island, before concluding his fundraising blitz in Southampton, New York.

His headline tour comes after Walz and Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, visited key battlegrounds, including Michigan and Wisconsin, last week.

Walz’s stop in California comes after Harris returned to the birthplace of her political career, San Francisco, on Sunday, where she attempted to appeal to tech leaders at a campaign event attended by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that raised $13 million, the New York Times reported.

In the first 24 hours after announcing Walz as her vice presidential pick, the Harris campaign reported raising $36 million, The Hill reported.