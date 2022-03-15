Zelenskyy chief of staff: Russians ‘not receiving any success’ on ground

Ihor Zhovkva, deputy chief of staff and adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, joined "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday and argued Russians are "not receiving any success" on the ground and have not been able to "encircle" the capital Kyiv.

IHOR ZHOVKVA: The last 24 hours were usually hard on the ground. There were heavy bombardments of cities of Ukraine. Kyiv suffered several hits on the…buildings, and yes, unfortunately, there are some victims, the same as the bombarding of the cities in the east of Ukraine and in the south of Ukraine. But currently, the Russians are not receiving any success on the ground, so they are not having been able to encircle any large city in, nor the capital of Kiev…nor cities of Kharkiv, or Odessa, this year, which they want to have as a victory.

Unfortunately, they managed to encircle some smaller cities in the south of Ukraine and east of Ukraine, and some cities are suffering from genocide… the city of Mariupol in the south of Ukraine… near the border in the city of Oslo, is suffering through already 14 days. They are not letting people to be evacuated. Only yesterday we started to evacuate some people from this city. But generally, Ukraine is struggling, Ukraine is surviving. My president is very brave and being an example not only for his people but for example for the whole world.

