Vivek Ramaswamy says autoworkers should 'picket' in front of Biden's White House

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said that autoworkers striking in Detroit should "picket" in front of the White House.

During Wednesday's second GOP presidential primary debate, Ramaswamy was asked for his response to South Carolina Senator Tim Scott's comments on the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike.

President Biden this week joined the picket line with striking workers pushing for a shorter work week and higher pay.

Ramaswamy talked about his family's experience making ends meet while he was growing up and said that "hardship is not a choice."

"But victimhood is a choice and we choose to be victorious in the United States of America," Ramaswamy said.

"You know what, if I was giving advice to those workers, I would say go picket in front of the White House in Washington, D.C.," he continued.

"That's really where the protest needs to be," Ramaswamy added.

Ramaswamy's comments come as the UAW strikers continue their picketing in Detroit.

Wednesday night saw seven GOP candidates take the stage as they push to be the Republican nominee on the 2024 White House ballot.

Trump's absence marks the second debate the former president has not participated in for his party's 2024 nomination.