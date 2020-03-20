Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual

Vice President Mike Pence discusses the progression of medical mask production in partnership with 3M.

Pence: Medical masks in production now available for hospitals

Vice President Mike Pence discusses the progression of medical mask production in partnership with 3M.

Vice President Mike Pence's office said on Friday that a member of his office tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19.

"This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the coronavirus," according to a statement from Katie Miller, Press Secretary to Vice President Mike Pence.

"Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual," the statement continued. "Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines."

Trump appointed Pence the leader of the coronavirus task force in early March. Trump and Pence have been holding daily press briefings on the state of the federal response to the virus as the pandemic spreads.

This is a developing story.

