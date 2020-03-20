Trump administration moves tax filing day to July 15, Mnuchin says

The U.S. is extending the deadline for filing taxes from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a tweet on Friday.

The decision gives Americans three months longer than they typically would to file their taxes. as the coronavirus pandemic forces large swaths of the economy to shutdown, threatening to push the economy into a recession that rivals the 2008 financial crisis.

"At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15," Mnuchin tweeted. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties."

Earlier this week, the Internal Revenue Service said individuals could defer payments of up to $1 million until July 15, but had left the April 15 filing deadline in place.

In a second tweet, Mnuchin urged all taxpayers who may receive a tax refund this year "to file now to get your money."

The move comes amid Senate Republicans' $1 trillion stimulus package released on Thursday, which would send $1,200 to taxpayers who earn less than $99,000 a year, provide loans for small businesses and large tax cuts for big corporations.

