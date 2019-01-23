Vice President Pence on 'Trish Regan Primetime' to discuss US support for Venezuela's opposition leader

Vice President Mike Pence will speak with Trish Regan on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET about the Trump administration's support for the new interim president of Venezuela.

President Trump said Wednesday that the United States recognizes opposition party leader Juan Guaidó as the new interim president in Venezuela.

Pence will discuss the recognition and how the United States and its allies intend to support the Venezuelan people as they see to restore democracy in the once-wealthy -- but now impoverished and violence-plagued -- South American nation.

"The citizens of Venezuela have suffered for too long at the hands of the illegitimate Maduro regime. Today, I have officially recognized the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela," Trump said in a statement.