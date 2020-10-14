Georgia Democrat Vernon Jones rips Kamala Harris as 'intellectually dishonest' and 'dangerous'

Georgia Democratic State Rep. Vernon Jones blasted his party's vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, as "dangerous" for the minority community in an interview with Fox Business Network Tuesday.

Jones, who has endorsed President Trump's reelection, told "Making Money with Charles Payne" that there "would be chaos if Joe Biden was to win" the White House next month.

"First of all, Joe would not be the president," Jones told host Charles Payne. "It would be who? Kamala Harris. She will do any and everything, say any and everything for power. She is intellectually dishonest. She is flip-flopping. She has gone back and forth.

"A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris to be president, not Joe Biden," Jones emphasized. "She is dangerous."

Jones claimed that Harris was responsible for putting more than 130,000 "Black and brown" Americans behind bars during her tenure as San Francisco district attorney and California state attorney general.

He went on to call out Senate Judiciary Committee member Pat Leahy, D-Vt., who had questioned Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett about a picture of "long lines" at a voting precinct in DeKalb County, Ga. -- which Jones represents.

"Look at that line. I suspect neither you nor I have ever had to wait in line like that to vote," Leahy told Barrett. "People talked about, well, are we giving racial entitlement? This is not entitlement for any Americans. This is turning our back on democracy."

Jones accused Leahy of incorrectly trying to ascribe racism to incidences that have nothing to do with discrimination on the basis of skin color.

"It's the local leadership. We have a majority-Black council and city commissioner," he said. "We have a Black [county] executive and a Black director [of] elections ... If the lines are long, it is poor planning. They’re not adding precincts [or] equipment or employees. It is not about voter suppression."

Jones added that the true perpetrators of voter suppression are left-wing groups such as Antifa.

"The real voter suppression [is] how Antifa and Black Lives Matter are attacking Blacks and others for their independent thoughts and freedom of speech," he said. "That is voter suppression."

