Varney: Trudeau’s war with Canadian truckers is costing him

During his "My Take" Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney ripped Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for his "war" with truckers, arguing he's ‘losing the debate and political support’ as he continues to paint his 'own government with the authoritarian brush.'

STUART VARNEY: Justin Trudeau has gone to war with the truckers. He is losing the debate, and losing political support.

Uproar in Canada’s parliament. Trudeau had already accused the truckers of racism, violence and spreading "misinformation." And then, questioned by a Jewish member of parliament, he accused the opposition party of "standing with people who wave swastikas."

One MP replied: ‘I’ve never seen such shameful and dishonorable remarks coming from this prime minister.’

Accusing your opponents of consorting with Nazis is a sign of desperation.

Trudeau is not by any means, ‘finished’ politically. But he’s under very sharp attack, just as he needs maximum support for his war on the rights of everyday Canadians.

Before he made his inflammatory statement about swastikas, half of Canada’s voters think he’s not up to the job. Only a handful, 16% approve of his handling of the trucker protest.

This morning, some truckers are reportedly bending to the pressure and leaving the Ottawa protest: They can’t afford to have their bank accounts frozen and insurance canceled.

Trudeau may get something of a win on the ground, but he has painted his own government with the authoritarian brush. Bad politics.

Same here. Democrat authoritarians are firing people for being unvaxxed. Bad politics. And we get to vote in less than 9 months.

