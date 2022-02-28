Varney says Biden should ‘beat Putin’ with new energy policy

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses how a new energy policy from Biden will help "beat" President Vladimir Putin as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

STUART VARNEY: The world changed over the weekend.

Putin's war on a peaceful neighbor finally brought the rest of the world together.

Last week, Putin was the great chess player. He thought his generals would roll over Ukraine in a couple of days.

Now he looks cornered. Threatening to unleash a new armored attack on Kyiv. If he demolishes that beautiful city, he's no longer a chess player – he's a thug.

Some are questioning his sanity. My how times change.

Last week, Europe was dragging its feet. Now a complete turnaround. Germany will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 ‘stinger’ surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine. And, they will even change their constitution, so they always spend more on their military.

Sweden, Finland and Estonia will send equipment. The European Union and the U.K., have imposed crippling sanctions! Over the weekend, Europe showed it has a back-bone.

What the world needs now, is an American president who changes course on energy. The Green New Deal helps Putin.

When President Biden cut the supply of fossil fuels, he gave Putin leverage and opportunity.

In tomorrow's State of the Union message, our president could help America, and help the whole world, if he reversed course.

Build the Keystone pipeline, and others. Frack for nat gas. Drill for oil. Above all, increase the supply of fossil fuels, even if it’s just temporary, to get us through this energy crisis.

I doubt that he will do any of that. But if he wanted to tackle his biggest problem, that is, inflation, you put the greens in their place.... and beat Putin with a new energy policy.