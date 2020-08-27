Varney: RNC a sharp contrast with dark DNC message

This president knows how to put on a show. Last night was a tour de force: dynamic production –it looked good – with an uplifting message.

It made you feel good, too. It was such a contrast with what the Democrats served up last week. That was a hate Trump festival, full of dire warnings about the future. It's been very different this week.

I hope you saw this: Madison Cawthorn: he's been in a wheelchair since he was a teenager. Last night he stood up for the anthem. You don't think that resonates with Middle America? Overcoming adversity, not with angry rhetoric – the man just stood up. He's 25, running for Congress.

Vice President Pence appeared from Fort McHenry. He had a live audience. That’s important because it’s another contrast with Joe Biden. Setting his speech in a historic location, flags flying and an audience of real people, really sets him apart from the Biden basement. This kind of thing is very important in politics. The Democrats used to be good at it. Now they're drowning in anger and Trump-hating.

How about policy: another contrast. The Democrats offered tax hikes, as some kind of revenge against the rich and the wicked corporations. They offered the destruction of whole industries in the name of "climate change mitigation." How dark can you get!

The Republicans? Tax cuts, prosperity and an end to the violence in our cities, something Joe Biden had avoided.

But it was the fight against the virus that really showed the contrast. Gloom, doom and lock-it-all-down-again from Joe, and this from the vice president:

"Last week Joe Biden said that no miracle is coming," Pence said. "Well, what Joe doesn't seem to understand is that America is a nation of miracles. We're on track to have the nation's first safe, effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year."

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on "Varney & Co." on Aug. 27, 2020.

