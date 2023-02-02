Varney: The rise of socialism coincides with the rise of the 'entitled mentality'

During his "My Take," Thursday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney torched liberal culture for its "entitlement mentality" by allowing rent to go unpaid and for enacting its student loan handout program.

STUART VARNEY: In Los Angeles, you don't have to pay your rent. In fact, the LA board of supervisors just extended the eviction moratorium for a couple of months. That means, if you don't pay your rent, you can't be evicted.

There are people in LA who haven't paid rent in three years. This is lunacy. How do you get investment in housing if the owner can't rent it out and get paid? Progressives say tenants are "entitled" to protection.

Entitlement pops up everywhere these days. In New York City, activists are telling migrants they are entitled to a luxury hotel room. They are protesting their transfer to a facility in Brooklyn. They prefer Manhattan.

Are college grads "entitled" to student debt forgiveness? The president put the program in place. The education department says they are "working hard to get students the relief they are entitled to." You don't have to pay it back. You are entitled not to pay.

How about work? We hear a lot about quiet quitting, where you don't do your best, you just slide by. Is there an element of entitlement there?

Or the shoplifting surge. Not the smash and grab, that's just plain criminal, but the guy who walks out of the store with a bag of food. Is he entitled to it, because food is a necessity and he doesn't have enough of it?

It's the left that started this. The rise of socialism in the last few years coincides with the rise of the entitlement mentality.

It won't be reversed until you have to pay off your loans, pay the rent and quit whining.

