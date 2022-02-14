Varney rips Democrat 'political espionage' in Durham report

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney blasts the Democrats for "political espionage" during his "My Take" Monday after Durham’s report found that the 2016 Clinton campaign paid to "infiltrate" Donald Trump’s computer system at Trump Tower and the White House.

STUART VARNEY: In 2016, Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign paid lawyers to ‘infiltrate’ Donald Trump's computer system at Trump Tower and President-Elect Trump's system in the White House.

In plain English, the Democrats spied on Trump during and after the 2016 election.

That is political espionage!

Imagine that... They'd gotten inside the president's computer. They did it to link Trump to the Russians and undermine his presidency.

FORMER DNI RATCLIFFE TOLD DURHAM INTELLIGENCE SUPPORTS ‘MULTIPLE’ INDICTMENTS IN PROBE: SOURCES

When Trump came right out with it, and said ‘they spied on me,’ the media scoffed.

Here's Trump on ‘60 Minutes.'

TRUMP: 'Leslie, come on. Of course, he is. It's the biggest second-biggest scandal, the biggest scandal was when they spied on my campaign. They spoke to my camp.

LESLIE: 'There's no real evidence.'

TRUMP: 'Of that because there is it's all over the place. Leslie, they spied on my campaign, and they got.'

LESLIE: 'Can I say something? You know, this is 60 Minutes, and we can't put on things.'

TRUMP: 'We can't verify it on because it's bad for Biden.'

LESLIE: 'We can't implement things we can't verify. '

Yes, but Ms. Stahl, you can prove it now because we got the evidence. The news of Clinton’s spying broke on Friday night in the Durham report.

The media wouldn’t touch it over the weekend, and we've heard nothing from 60 Minutes. They’re [media] not covering it this morning either. This is unbelievable. In the media, Trump's hatred still rules.

DURHAM MOTION ALLEGES TRUMP TOWER ‘WIRETAPPING’ MARK LEVIN DISCOVERED IN 2017: 'REAL INSURRECTION'

The Durham report also revealed that the current national security advisor played a role.

Look at this: Three weeks before the election in 2016, Jake Sullivan said: ‘Computer scientists have uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russia-based bank… This secret hotline may be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump’s ties to Russia.’

Sullivan is now the mouthpiece for President Biden in the Russia, Ukraine standoff.

He is the national security adviser, and he was at the heart of this nonsense six years ago.

In one respect, John Durham did the Democrats a favor: Hillary will surely not be running in 2024.