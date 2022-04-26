Varney: It's a bad time to be woke

Spotlighting a recent tweet from The Douglass Society founder Rob Smith, FOX Business' Stuart Varney listed one example after another to explain why it's a bad time to be "woke" in America during his latest "My Take" on Tuesday.

STUART VARNEY: A tweet from one of our guests caught my attention. It read in part, ‘It’s a bad time to be woke.’

So true! Those people who poured scorn on America are in retreat. No, it’s more than that – wokeism is being ridiculed.

Musk takes Twitter and Senator Warren says it’s dangerous for democracy! Laughable! As if banning a sitting president, and suppressing the Hunter Biden story, didn't threaten democracy!

Disney caves to the woke crowd: They won't say, ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls of all ages!’ Cue the ridicule – What's wrong with that? Then Disney announces they will work against Florida’s parental rights law. Bad move. They've lost the special governing rights to Disney World! Wokeism is costly!

Netflix loses subscribers for the first time in a decade. Maybe all those ‘woke’ offerings are not so attractive? The stock tanks 30% in a day.

A new book says the White House Director of Public Engagement Cedric Richmond referred to two ‘woke’ squad members as ‘f—ing idiots.’ If that had been made public earlier, maybe the administration would have avoided some of the woke damage!

Black Lives Matter, which piled into the woke madness, is a spent force, its finances under investigation.

One example after another: ‘It’s a bad time to be woke.’