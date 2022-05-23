Varney: Hillary Clinton 'personally approved' the Russia hoax

In his latest "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's "disinformation campaign" distracted the country for years — but now, he said, the truth has finally come out.



HILLARY CLINTON APPROVED DISSEMINATION OF TRUMP-RUSSIAN BANK ALLEGATIONS TO MEDIA, CAMPAIGN MANAGER TESTIFIES



STUART VARNEY: It took six years, but now we know the truth about the Russia hoax.

It was a hoax. And as the Wall Street Journal says, "Hillary did it."



Don't be confused with all the names, and who said what to who. Enough with the evasions.



The truth came out in Federal court Friday: Hillary Clinton personally approved the plan to spread the totally fake news of the Trump/Russia/Alpha Bank collusion. The campaign knew it was fake. But they slimed Trump anyway because they hated him. And so did the media. To this day, the media runs full tilt with anything that can be construed as negative for Trump.