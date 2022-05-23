Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Varney: Hillary Clinton 'personally approved' the Russia hoax

New testimony in Sussman trial reveals Clinton's personal involvement in Russia collusion

'Varney & Co.' host Stuart Varney discusses the Russia hoax in his latest 'My Take.'

Stuart Varney: Hillary Clinton's 'disinformation campaign' was all a hoax

'Varney & Co.' host Stuart Varney discusses the Russia hoax in his latest 'My Take.'

In his latest "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's "disinformation campaign" distracted the country for years — but now, he said, the truth has finally come out.

HILLARY CLINTON APPROVED DISSEMINATION OF TRUMP-RUSSIAN BANK ALLEGATIONS TO MEDIA, CAMPAIGN MANAGER TESTIFIES

STUART VARNEY: It took six years, but now we know the truth about the Russia hoax. 



It was a hoax. And as the Wall Street Journal says, "Hillary did it."

Don't be confused with all the names, and who said what to who. Enough with the evasions.

The truth came out in Federal court Friday: Hillary Clinton personally approved the plan to spread the totally fake news of the Trump/Russia/Alpha Bank collusion. The campaign knew it was fake. But they slimed Trump anyway because they hated him. And so did the media. To this day, the media runs full tilt with anything that can be construed as negative for Trump.



Hillary's disinformation campaign, and that's exactly what it was, distracted the country for years. Think how much time and energy were wasted by Democrats who couldn't accept that Trump won and Hillary lost. What's the rest of the world supposed to think, seeing America turn on itself? A Presidential candidate who thinks tens of millions of Americans are 'deplorables!'

Within hours of the truth emerging in Federal court, Donald Trump responded.

He said it's 'one of the greatest scandals in political history.' He's right.

He also said:

'Where do I get my reputation back?'

Another good question…

