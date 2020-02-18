Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

2020 Campaign

Varney: Democrats offering a formula for national decline

They push for higher taxes, climate regulations which aren't a recipe for growth

By FOXBusiness
close
America is thriving despite Europe's negative interest rates, coronavirus plaguing China and a sales tax crippling Japan.video

Varney: America's economy is the best performer

America is thriving despite Europe's negative interest rates, coronavirus plaguing China and a sales tax crippling Japan.

America is the best game in town; its economy is the biggest and best performer, and it is likely to say that way for some time to come, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

Continue Reading Below

“Consider our competitors," Varney said. "China [is] paralyzed by the COVID-19 virus. Its economy is slowing dramatically. Its reputation as the workshop of the world dented. So many companies looking for a new supply chain."

THE TRUMP ECONOMY, 3 YEARS IN: WHAT THE NUMBERS SAY

Europe, too, is an economic mess, Varney maintained. It has experienced no growth at all and has negative interest rates. Drivers pay $7 to $10 for a gallon of gas since climate change policy rules all, he noted.

FOX Business' David Asman, Jackie DeAngelis and Kristina Partsinvelos, FOX Business contributor Gary Kaltbaum and Capitalist Pig founder Jonathan Hoenig discuss Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' decision to invest $10-billion of his own money to combat climate change. Video

“The greens have just delayed Tesla’s new Berlin factory because clearing the construction site means chopping down some trees,” Varney added.

In Japan, the economy is shrinking, not because of coronavirus but as a result of its taxes, he argued. According to Varney, last year, Japan raised its version of the sales tax and the economy shrank 6 percent. Decades of stimulus spending have given them a larger debt than any other country, Varney said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“If America elects any of the current crop of Democrats to the White House, we will no longer be the biggest and best-performing economy in the world,” Varney said.

The current Democratic field is pushing for higher taxes and massive climate regulations, neither of which is a recipe for growth, but a recipe for recession and national decline, Varney concluded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS