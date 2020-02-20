Varney: Democrats despair as Trump laughs his way to reelection

To succeed in politics, candidates have to appear calm, cool and collected on television, and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg did not do well during the Las Vegas, Nevada, debate, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“Put aside his wealth and his policy position for a moment, Varney said. "In terms of TV, he lost. You want to be the president, you have to look and sound like a president. Firm, in command, sharp. Bloomberg was none of the above."

Instead of exuding the same confidence as he does in his advertisements, Bloomberg occasionally stumbled and seemed uncomfortable when attacked, according to Varney. He added Bloomberg is no Donald Trump, which is a significant issue for Democrats.

“The party wants him to stop Bernie Sanders, but last night, it didn’t look like he could do it," Varney said. "So the Democrats have a nightmare situation: a socialist at the top of the ticket."

Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., is polling ahead of his fellow candidates as the Democratic Party heads into Nevada’s caucus, Varney added. A recent ABC poll taken before the debate indicated 32 percent of Democrats support Sanders—15 percent more than those who support former vice president Joe Biden and double the support for Bloomberg, according to Varney.

“[Sanders has] got the wind in his sails, and the establishment is very worried,” Varney said.

He asked what the Democrats are to do now? Former South Bend, Illinois, mayor Pete Buttigieg, Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., are still in the race but are splitting the “moderate” vote, Varney argued.

The way the Democratic rules work, they will get delegates to the convention, as will Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Sanders will earn a significant number of candidates while Bloomberg’s money will buy him quite a few, Varney mentioned.

“That’s a recipe for a bloodbath convention and a totally split party," Varney concluded. "Sum up the debate this way: Bernie won, Bloomberg lost, the Democrats are in despair and President Trump is laughing all the way to a second term."

