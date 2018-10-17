Varney & Co. Live from the White House

Varney & Co. will broadcast on Wednesday, live from the White House for all 3 hours.

Continue Reading Below

Stuart will talk with a number of guests from President Trump’s administration including Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Kevin Hassett, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

They’ll discuss a number of topics including the economy, the Fed and the latest news from Saudi Arabia as well as comments the President made in his Tuesday night interview with FOX Business’ Trish Regan.

In the interview, Trump looked ahead to the midterm elections, saying the strong U.S. economy will likely propel Republicans to victory.

“History says that whoever’s president always seems to lose the midterm,” Trump said. “No one had the economy that we do. We have the greatest economy that we’ve ever had.”

Advertisement

Trump also talked about the biggest threat to his presidency. It is not the Mueller investigation or the midterm election.

“My biggest threat is the Fed,” Trump said. “Because the Fed is raising rates too fast, and it’s too independent," he complained.

Higher rates can impact consumers by increasing borrowing costs, which have already ticked higher. Auto loan rates are at a nine-year high, and 30-year fixed mortgage rates recently climbed to their highest level in seven years.

Varney and Co. live from the White House Wednesday morning starting at 9 AM ET.