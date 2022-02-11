Varney: Canadian trucker protests are mounting a 'serious challenge'

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the Freedom Convoy inspiring protests in the U.S., arguing the Canadian truckers are "mounting a serious challenge."

STUART VARNEY: The truckers are mounting a serious challenge.

What's happening in Canada, and what is about to happen here, is not a fly-by-night, fringe operation.

It’s a demand for freedom of choice. Don't bully me if I don't get a vaccine that doesn't work.

The Biden team is taking notice. They've actually told the Canadians to end the blockade. The Department of Homeland Security is warning about a truck convoy from LA to DC arriving March 1. That’s when the president delivers his State of the Union message. They're worried.

The president, he just doesn't get it. He doesn't understand what his vax mandate did. Badly communicated, with confusing, sometimes contradictory information. It made a lot of people mad!

Of course, the elites in the media. The bankers in their towering offices, and those techie billionaires: they all jumped on the mandate bandwagon. Did you know the Hollywood elites can attend the Oscars without being vaccinated?

But the people who are out there working: Police officers, firefighters and yes, truckers. They get their hands dirty.

They didn't like being pushed around. What they're doing now in protesting is very American. They are standing up for their rights! Individuals have rights in this country.

And the government has no right to force anyone to put something in their bodies that they don't want.

We are not guinea pigs.

Stop the mask and vax mandates now. Get off our backs!