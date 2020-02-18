Varney: Bloomberg’s elitism has Democrats wringing their hands

The first rule of politics is not talking down to voters by insulting large swaths of the electorate—a lesson former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton learned after her "deplorables" speech, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“Mike Bloomberg is about to learn the same lesson," Varney said. "In 2016, he said farming and factory work don’t require much gray matter. Classic elitism."

The former mayor of New York City said he could teach anyone how to be a farmer, explaining “you dig a hole, you put seed in, you put dirt on top. Add water and up comes the corn,” a characterization of the agricultural industry which Varney described as "rather dismissive."

Bloomberg is also on tape suggesting black and Latino men don’t know how to behave in the workplace, Varney noted. He added such statements will not go down well with a key portion of the Democratic base.

“He said all of that before he was running for president, but in politics these days, everything you’ve ever said can be and will be dug up and used against you," Varney reminded viewers. "Bloomberg is 77 and has been in public life for a generation. There’s a lot to go at."

Varney believes Bloomberg’s comments will affect the election, and that he will further split the Democratic Party as the socialist left will be unable to ignore his brush-off of the working class. He added if Bloomberg does win the nomination, he will have a difficult time healing the divisions he has made worse.

“He’s made clear that elitism now permeates the Democratic Party," Varney said. "The $60-billion man tries to buy the nomination while looking down at blue collars. The coastal elites are running away with the party."

Bloomberg is also solidifying President Trump’s base, a group of people who really do not like being looked down upon, Varney argued. The media and finance titan will be appearing on the debate stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday which, Varney suggested, will show the Democratic schism.

Varney concluded Bloomberg's presence at the debate will show him "buying the nomination and the Democratic establishment wringing its hands because they know, deep down, that neither Bloomberg nor Bernie have much chance of beating President Trump."

