Varney: Biden, Democratic governors 'willing to clamp down on your freedoms'

FOX Business host Stuart Varney discussed the latest guidance on masking indoors during his latest "My Take," on "Varney & Co.," arguing that President Biden and Democratic governors are "willing to clamp down on your freedoms."

STUART VARNEY: House Speaker Pelosi called Minority Leader McCarthy 'a moron.' McCarthy had simply asked "where's the science" behind the ruling that masks must be worn on the floor of the house. You don't have to mask-up in the Senate -- 100 yards away, so what's the scientific difference between the two chambers? The speaker told NBC News: 'he's such a moron.'

This fight is only going to get worse because masks are coming back. Or to be more precise, they're coming back in Democrat states. The most populous state in the nation, California, now strongly recommends wearing masks indoors, even for those fully vaccinated. Apple stores: wear a mask. Disneyland and Disney World: starting tomorrow, mask-up, indoors, even if vaccinated. This is the trend among Democrats: take a step, backward.

I can see a lot of confrontations coming. People who are vaccinated are not going to be happy being pushed back into their masks. People who are un-vaccinated, for whatever reason, are not going to be happy being singled out for exclusion. And all of us have surely gotten used to a certain level of freedom that we are most unwilling to give up.

All of this, while the Democrats stay silent on the COVID crisis at the border. News this morning: Two whistleblowers have come forward claiming the Biden team deliberately down-played the number of COVID-positive migrant children, who are now in America, maybe in your state.

This administration and Democrat governors, are willing to clamp down on your freedoms, even though, as the Washington Post says, 'indoor masking prompts experts to ask, where's the data?'

That's what Minority Leader McCarthy was asking. And that’s when Speaker Pelosi said 'he's such a moron.'

