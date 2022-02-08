Varney: A weakened president, NATO face a ruthless Russia

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Europe's energy dependence on Russia as the Ukraine crisis escalates, arguing both a "weakened" Biden and NATO "face a ruthless" Putin.

STUART VARNEY: Russia is quite prepared to drill for nat gas. They couldn't care less about climate change.

Europe is terrified of climate change, and won't drill for nat gas.

You can see how Putin has leverage: he's got the nat gas Europe needs. Germany in particular is beholden to the Russians.

BIDEN WARNS NORD STREAM 2 PIPELINE WILL NOT BE OPERATIONAL IF RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE

So when Germany's chancellor visited the White House, you know he was in a difficult position.

President Biden said flat out the pipeline supplying Germany's gas from Russia would be shut down if Ukraine were invaded.

The chancellor was not quite so adamant. He doesn't want to see Germans freeze this winter.

And therein lies the problem. A weakened president, leading a weakened NATO, facing a ruthless Russia, with an aggressive China challenging America in Asia and the pacific. It’s a dangerous moment.

NATO ALLIES SEND DEADLY WEAPONS, MUNITIONS TO UKRAINE WHILE GERMANY SENDS 5K HELMETS

Would it be like this if Trump were still president? No.

President Trump made America energy-independent. Biden gave it away: it was a gift to Russia.

President Trump demanded Europe defend itself, and take American nat gas. Biden made no such demands.

President Trump negotiated a withdrawal from Afghanistan with conditions. Biden's withdrawal was chaotic. He looked weak.

Three more years of the Biden-Harris administration...