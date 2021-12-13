Varney: A divided country achieves very little

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the political, economic and cultural pressures Americans are facing, arguing "a divided country achieves very little."

STUART VARNEY: Political risk: we're loaded up on it.

A fragile president, plunging in the polls on almost every issue. A vice president, written off as a viable successor. The risk is that something happens.

Economic risk: staring us in the face: inflation rages. The Federal Reserve has to deal with it. The risk is a recession and a big market sell-off.

Cultural risk: we are divided. Authoritarian, Democrat states impose Draconian COVID restrictions. GOP-run states prize individual freedom. Rural America moving further and further away from urban America. A divided country achieves very little. That’s the cultural risk.

This is not a very happy state of play, is it? The holidays are upon us, and we should be turning our thoughts to friends, family church and temple. Instead, we're being hustled back into our masks, fired if we don't get the jab, attacked on the streets of our big cities. We're even supposed to check the vaccination status of our holiday guests.

So for Christmas, I’m going to Florida. I want to be in a more positive environment. I can't escape all risk, but I can be in a place that lets me choose how I want to live. I'm tired of being down frankly. That's where I'm coming from...