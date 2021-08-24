VA Tech student describes Taliban-controlled Afghanistan as ‘terrifying’ for stranded family, begs for help

Mariam Farzayee, a student at Virginia Tech, details the frightening reality unfolding in Afghanistan as her family remains trapped in the region amid the Taliban takeover.

"Every single day in Afghanistan, they wake up. They don’t know what’s to come. They don’t know if they’re going to wake up to see the very next day,’ she told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. "It’s so upsetting to see that unfold from here because I know there’s not really much I can do," she added.

The Virginia Tech student had been moving into her college apartment when she woke up to missed calls from a family member "begging" her for help following an encounter with the Taliban.

They "went to his house, smashed his windows, broke their cars, and they had to shelter in place," she told Varney.

Mariam’s family member’s experience with the Taliban is becoming the new reality for many Afghan citizens.

The fear of living under Taliban rule has created mass hysteria, causing citizens to run to the Kabul airport with hopes of fleeing the country.



The possibility of having freedoms stripped away or, worse, of being killed by Taliban soldiers, is an imminent threat for some — especially Afghan women.

"Women’s rights have been extremely violated by the Taliban taking over, for example, women aren’t going to be able to go to school. Women are going to be married and sold off as slaves to the Taliban," noted the Afghan Student Association president, who vows to "be a voice for the voiceless," despite concerns from her family.

"I have to allow my voice to be heard and hopefully amplify the voices in Afghanistan," she told Varney.

As the U.S. grapples with evacuating Americans and Afghan allies, Mariam hopes that the "unfair" situation will allow people to come together and "put politics aside" when welcoming refugees.

"I really hope we welcome them with open arms," she said. "They would do the same for us if we were in that situation and they had the means to help," she told the FOX Business host.