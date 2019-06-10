US-Mexico deal reflects diplomacy at its finest: Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday the agreement reached between the U.S. and Mexico signals the Trump administration’s commitment to confront the tide of illegal immigration along the southern border.

Continue Reading Below

“It reflects diplomacy at its finest,” Pompeo said during a news conference. “It shows the enduring strength, too, of the relationship between our two countries and it’s a significant win for the American people.”

The agreement reached late Friday includes the dispatch 6,000 Mexican National Guard troops along America's southern border, marking the biggest effort by the country. President Trump announced that the deal puts a stop to the proposed 5 percent tariff on Mexican goods.

Pompeo said those seeking asylum by crossing the U.S. southern border will be “rapidly returned to Mexico” to await the adjudication of their asylum claims.

“We’ve seen this before. We were able to do this to the tune of a couple of hundred people per day. We now have the capacity to do this full throttle,” he said.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Pompeo added that the Trump administration has full confidence in Mexico fulfilling its end of the deal with the U.S.