Trump says US and Mexico have reached a deal on tariffs, immigration

President Trump announced on Friday that the United States and Mexico have signed an agreement that will prevent the tariffs from being implemented on Monday.

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly be the State Department. Thank you!,” the president tweeted.

Last week, Trump threatened to impose a 5 percent tariff on all products imported from Mexico if the country doesn’t take appropriate action to reduce or eliminate the number of migrants crossing into the U.S.

The State Department released a statement reinforcing the countries commitment to bilateral cooperation that will enhance information sharing and coordinated action to secure the southern border.

“Mexico will take unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration, to include the deployment of its National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border. Mexico is also taking decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations as well as their illicit financial and transportation networks,” the department said in a statement.

