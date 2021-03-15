US government destroying freedom, ex-McDonald's USA CEO says

Former McDonald’s USA CEO Ed Rensi told FOX Business' "Varney & Co." that many people are "fed up" with the government following the coronavirus lockdowns and "liberties are going to be throttled like they are now" unless term limits are set.

LOS ANGELES TO REOPEN INDOOR DINING, GYMS

Ed Rensi: "It's a terrible lack of leadership on the part of the people in California. The governor obviously is not responding to the people. That's why they have this recall going on DeSantis here in Florida has followed the facts, looked at the science, made good judgments, and told the people of Florida, use common sense, don't gather in large crowds of strangers, stay six feet apart, wash your hands, keep your hands off your face, be careful, go outside and enjoy life. Be careful and smart. Newsom said: 'You don't know what you're doing, your ignorant citizens. I'm going to tell you how to live your life. Shut it down. Shut it down. Shut it down.' We put up with that a little bit until we figure out what's going on. And we have a lot of people in this country that are fed up with the government big time.

This country needs term limits desperately. Those people in Washington, D.C., are out of touch, out of control and mindless. We are headed down a path to communism and centralized government control in D.C. And if the people of this country don't start paying attention to what's happening to them, we're going to have a very sad life and a future.

Our liberties are going to be throttled like they are now. You stop and think about all the policing that's going on by people that are pro mask, no mask... I wear a mask every once just because I don't want to get people upset at me. But the fact of the matter is, I think they are useless things. I don't believe in them. OK, that's me. This is the United States. I get to think like that. But I'm going to be respectful. We better start taking back control of our government or we're going to rue the day our grandchildren are going to pay the price, not me and you."

